Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 28,110 Shares of APi Group Corporation $APG

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,110 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in APi Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of APi Group by 2,620.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of APi Group by 49.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $49.00 price objective on APi Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. CJS Securities raised shares of APi Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of APi Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of APi Group in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.24.

Shares of APG opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. APi Group Corporation has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.00 and a beta of 1.70.

In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 3,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $118,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,060. This trade represents a 75.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $275,720. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

