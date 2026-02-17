Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys New Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares $SPDN

Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned about 0.79% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDN. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 139.5% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the second quarter worth $181,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDN opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

