HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 100,544 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,760,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,544 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $74,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $236,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 16,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGDV opened at $45.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.88. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.94 and a 52-week high of $46.01. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.1928 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks. CGDV was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.