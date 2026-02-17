Vanguard Group Inc. Has $5.87 Billion Stock Position in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,522,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Exelon worth $5,874,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXC. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in Exelon by 210.8% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1,008.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $39.00 price target on Exelon in a report on Friday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.93.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Corporation has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $48.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average is $44.90.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 11.41%.Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

Featured Articles

