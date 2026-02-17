HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 4,769 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $78,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,094,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,868,750,000 after buying an additional 315,916 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.0% in the second quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 11,091,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,848,502,000 after purchasing an additional 730,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,793,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,565,889,000 after purchasing an additional 42,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $2,188,945,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,135,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,766,000 after purchasing an additional 26,945 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SPGI. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $675.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $657.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eighteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.38.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $410.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $381.61 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The company has a market capitalization of $122.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $505.74 and its 200 day moving average is $510.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.16%.The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.21%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

