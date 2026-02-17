New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.0% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $117,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $302.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $315.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.74. The company has a market cap of $823.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The company had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $904,901.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,696 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,241.84. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total value of $1,064,771.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,442,418.40. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 14,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,596 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $354.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. HSBC set a $319.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.18.

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan upgraded fintech SoFi to Overweight after SoFi’s Q4 and 2026 guidance — a bullish signal for fintechs that can support sector sentiment and benefit bank peers. Article Title

JPMorgan upgraded fintech SoFi to Overweight after SoFi’s Q4 and 2026 guidance — a bullish signal for fintechs that can support sector sentiment and benefit bank peers. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its target on Citigroup to $134 and kept an Overweight call — an affirmation of strength in large-cap banks that can lift investor appetite for the group, including JPM. Article Title

JPMorgan raised its target on Citigroup to $134 and kept an Overweight call — an affirmation of strength in large-cap banks that can lift investor appetite for the group, including JPM. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan put BNY Mellon (BK) at Overweight with a $128.50 target — another positive read-through for custodial/asset-servicing franchises in the bank sector. Article Title

JPMorgan put BNY Mellon (BK) at Overweight with a $128.50 target — another positive read-through for custodial/asset-servicing franchises in the bank sector. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its target on Truist (TFC) to $47 while maintaining a Neutral call, signaling selective upside in regional banks after JPM updated large-cap bank forecasts. Article Title

JPMorgan raised its target on Truist (TFC) to $47 while maintaining a Neutral call, signaling selective upside in regional banks after JPM updated large-cap bank forecasts. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan (via J.P. Morgan Securities PLC) disclosed a 5.18% stake in Rana Gruber — a notable investment position but not clearly material to JPM’s core banking fundamentals. Article Title

JPMorgan (via J.P. Morgan Securities PLC) disclosed a 5.18% stake in Rana Gruber — a notable investment position but not clearly material to JPM’s core banking fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan research activity also showed up in coverage of non-banks (e.g., Siemens/AI-related upgrades), reflecting broader macro/tech demand themes rather than JPM-specific drivers. Article Title

JPMorgan research activity also showed up in coverage of non-banks (e.g., Siemens/AI-related upgrades), reflecting broader macro/tech demand themes rather than JPM-specific drivers. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan commentary on Indian IT names (Infosys, Wipro) frames sector risks and opportunities from AI adoption — relevant for global tech exposure but not directly tied to JPM’s near-term earnings. Article Title

JPMorgan commentary on Indian IT names (Infosys, Wipro) frames sector risks and opportunities from AI adoption — relevant for global tech exposure but not directly tied to JPM’s near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan disclosed a new operational risk: talent competition and automation pressures amid tighter immigration rules — a potential headwind for hiring top tech talent, increasing costs, and slowing digital initiatives that could pressure margins long-term. Article Title

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

