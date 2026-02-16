Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 85,163 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,163 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $35,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True North Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $80.34 on Monday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.65 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.150 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.07%.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

