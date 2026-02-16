Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Unloaded Sen. John Boozman

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). In a filing disclosed on February 15th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Micron Technology stock on January 8th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) on 1/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 1/26/2026.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $411.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $334.97 and its 200 day moving average is $232.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $463.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.51. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $455.50.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 21.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 16.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Micron Technology by 377.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,395,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $171,524,000 after buying an additional 1,103,002 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Teyin M. Liu bought 7,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $337.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,910 shares in the company, valued at $8,744,625. This trade represents a 43.23% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total transaction of $4,156,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,891,091.62. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Micron Technology from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

About Senator Boozman

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.