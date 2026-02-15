Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 19,334 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,334 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.5% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 594,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,409,000 after acquiring an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,796,000. Vega Investment Solutions lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vega Investment Solutions now owns 638,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 36.2% in the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $7,891,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $2,056,296.37. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,158.09. The trade was a 50.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $5,858,976.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,576.02. The trade was a 50.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,091 shares of company stock worth $51,795,360. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $160.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $179.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

More Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

