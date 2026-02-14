Short Interest in Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO) Decreases By 25.5%

Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 106,478 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the January 15th total of 142,995 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,766 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,766 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Massimo Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Massimo Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Massimo Group

Shares of Massimo Group stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. Massimo Group has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 million, a PE ratio of -47.48 and a beta of -0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAMO. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Massimo Group by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Massimo Group in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Massimo Group in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Massimo Group by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 45,537 shares in the last quarter.

Massimo Group Company Profile

Massimo Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and sale of utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and pontoon and tritoon boats. The company also offers motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, and go karts and balance bikes, as well as snow equipment. In addition, it provides accessories, including EV chargers, electric coolers, power stations, and portable solar panels. The company sells its products through a network of dealerships, distributors, and chain stores, as well as the e-commerce marketplace.

