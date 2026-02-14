American Axle & Manufacturing Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DCH)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DCH – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 80,765 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,392% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,415 call options.

Key American Axle & Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Axle & Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat and strong adjusted metrics — Dauch/American Axle reported adjusted EPS of $0.07 and adjusted EBITDA/cash flow metrics that management highlighted as improved, beating consensus and showing solid operating cash generation for the quarter and full year.

Positive Sentiment: Large bullish options flow — Unusually heavy call buying (?80,765 calls, a ~1,392% rise vs. avg) points to short-term bullish positioning or speculative interest that can amplify intraday moves and volume.

Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call / management commentary — The Q4 earnings call transcript is available; investors will parse details and tone on guidance, margin drivers and customer demand to decide whether the beat is sustainable.

Neutral Sentiment: FY2026 guidance reported — The company updated FY26 guidance in the morning release; the headline figures in the feed appear inconsistent/garbled, creating uncertainty until official guidance text is clarified. This ambiguity can mute the positive reaction to the beat.

Negative Sentiment: GAAP losses and margin nuance — Despite adjusted profitability, DCH reported GAAP net losses (quarter and some prior-year comparisons). Investors may view the beat as driven by adjustments and remain concerned about GAAP profitability and underlying trends.

Negative Sentiment: Balance sheet and margin risks — Higher leverage (noted elevated debt-to-equity) and slim GAAP margins leave the company more sensitive to cyclical auto demand and interest rates, which can pressure the stock after mixed results.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. They set a “hold (c-)” rating for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Down 14.0%

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $860.58 million, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.77. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 0.72%.The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing is a U.S.-based designer, engineer and manufacturer of driveline and drivetrain systems and components for the automotive and light- and heavy-vehicle markets. The company produces a range of mechanical and electromechanical products including axles, driveshafts, differential systems, halfshafts, transmission components, and related sealing and suspension parts. Its product portfolio serves passenger cars, light trucks, commercial vehicles and off-highway applications.

Beyond component manufacturing, the company provides integrated engineering services such as product development, testing and system integration to help vehicle manufacturers meet performance, weight and fuel-economy targets.

