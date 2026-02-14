Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.20.

WHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research lowered Cactus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cactus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cactus from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th.

Shares of WHD opened at $56.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.24. Cactus has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $61.38. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 107,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 28,139 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Cactus by 249.2% in the third quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,258 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Cactus during the third quarter worth about $1,872,000. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cactus during the second quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 79.6% in the second quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 115,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 51,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers. Its products are sold and rented primarily for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells for drilling, completion, and production phases of the wells.

