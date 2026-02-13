Astar (ASTR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.55 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. Astar has a market cap of $68.01 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Astar has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Astar token can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar Profile

Astar’s genesis date was January 17th, 2022. Astar’s total supply is 8,636,220,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,543,973,347 tokens. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Astar is https://reddit.com/r/astarnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

