Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $282.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $280.00 to $282.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down from $310.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Expedia Group from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Expedia Group from $257.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.68.

Expedia Group Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $227.24 on Friday. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $130.01 and a twelve month high of $303.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 64.15% and a net margin of 9.66%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, Director Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,328. The trade was a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.08, for a total transaction of $210,619.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 11,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,108.96. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $596,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Expedia Group News

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third?party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

