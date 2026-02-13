Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.880-13.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion. Crocs also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 2.670-2.770 EPS.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $98.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.56. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $73.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.37. Crocs had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The company had revenue of $957.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Crocs has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.880-13.350 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.670-2.770 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crocs will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CROX has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Crocs from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Crocs from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CROX

Crocs News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Crocs this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Crocs by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,447,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,760,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 399.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,943 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,180,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,551,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 907,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,651,000 after purchasing an additional 399,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Crocs by 8.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 767,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,128,000 after purchasing an additional 58,734 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crocs

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company’s product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.