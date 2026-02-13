Guggenheim Issues Positive Forecast for Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Stock Price

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $91.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $90.00 price objective on Sysco and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.69.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $89.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30. Sysco has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 2.17%.The firm had revenue of $20.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,801 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $232,454.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,915.32. This trade represents a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 5,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $453,681.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,165. This trade represents a 13.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

