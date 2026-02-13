Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion and $240.53 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $66,881.63 or 0.99737313 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,867.34 or 0.99976680 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,685.03 or 0.99444136 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin was first traded on January 30th, 2019. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 121,563 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,330 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network. The official message board for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc-network.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user.GitHubWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

