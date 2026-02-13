Plume (PLUME) Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week

Plume (PLUME) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. During the last seven days, Plume has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Plume coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Plume has a market capitalization of $52.88 million and $7.40 million worth of Plume was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,867.34 or 0.99976680 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,685.03 or 0.99444136 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Plume

Plume launched on January 20th, 2025. Plume’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,806,200,397 coins. Plume’s official Twitter account is @plumenetwork. The official website for Plume is plume.org. Plume’s official message board is plume.org/blog.

Plume Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Plume (PLUME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Plume has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 4,806,200,397 in circulation. The last known price of Plume is 0.0108073 USD and is down -6.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 174 active market(s) with $9,431,688.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://plume.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plume directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plume should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Plume using one of the exchanges listed above.

