David Malcom Rodman Sells 2,171 Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) insider David Malcom Rodman sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $65,585.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 50,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,701.77. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Malcom Rodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 20th, David Malcom Rodman sold 416 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $13,353.60.

On Wednesday, January 14th, David Malcom Rodman sold 11,367 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $370,677.87.

On Tuesday, January 13th, David Malcom Rodman sold 7,709 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $252,469.75.

On Monday, January 12th, David Malcom Rodman sold 6,348 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $205,167.36.

On Friday, January 9th, David Malcom Rodman sold 2,170 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $72,195.90.

On Friday, January 2nd, David Malcom Rodman sold 70,037 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $2,512,227.19.

On Monday, January 5th, David Malcom Rodman sold 192,715 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $6,748,879.30.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Down 6.4%

Shares of MLYS opened at $27.86 on Friday. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.14. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mineralys Therapeutics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Mineralys Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mineralys Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone. The company was formerly known as Catalys SC1, Inc and changed its name to Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

