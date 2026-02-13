Insider Selling: TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) CFO Sells $130,308.64 in Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) CFO Shane Kapral sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.54, for a total value of $130,308.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,599.54. This trade represents a 21.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shane Kapral also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TKO Group alerts:

On Monday, February 2nd, Shane Kapral sold 616 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.04, for a total transaction of $124,456.64.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Shane Kapral sold 615 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $124,672.80.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Shane Kapral sold 1,238 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $250,051.24.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Shane Kapral sold 613 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total transaction of $124,911.01.

On Monday, January 12th, Shane Kapral sold 749 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.83, for a total transaction of $148,923.67.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Shane Kapral sold 224 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.47, for a total value of $45,129.28.

On Monday, January 5th, Shane Kapral sold 1,946 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total value of $397,392.66.

On Monday, December 29th, Shane Kapral sold 253 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $54,739.08.

On Monday, December 22nd, Shane Kapral sold 254 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total value of $54,376.32.

On Monday, December 15th, Shane Kapral sold 254 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $52,435.76.

TKO Group Stock Performance

TKO Group stock opened at $199.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 76.57 and a beta of 0.65. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.07 and a 12-month high of $218.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.32.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on TKO Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 target price on TKO Group in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TKO Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TKO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKO Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKO. Amundi increased its position in TKO Group by 338.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 4,722.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in TKO Group during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 127.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TKO Group

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO’s core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.