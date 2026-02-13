Ralliant (NYSE:RAL) Director Purchases $82,500.00 in Stock

Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) Director Anelise Angelino Sacks purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.25 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,403 shares in the company, valued at $222,873.75. The trade was a 58.77% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ralliant Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE RAL opened at $42.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Ralliant Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $57.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.78.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $554.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.04 million. Ralliant’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ralliant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.520 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.420 EPS.

Ralliant Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralliant

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Ralliant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralliant by 10.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,589,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,995,000 after buying an additional 1,415,327 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Ralliant during the 2nd quarter worth about $523,571,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Ralliant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,200,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,096,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE raised its holdings in shares of Ralliant by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 4,152,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,605,000 after purchasing an additional 67,963 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research lowered Ralliant from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ralliant from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Vertical Research upgraded Ralliant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ralliant from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralliant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Key Stories Impacting Ralliant

Here are the key news stories impacting Ralliant this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company insiders have been buying shares, signaling management confidence — Director Kate Mitchell purchased 2,350 shares at ~$42.48 and Director Anelise Angelino Sacks bought 2,000 shares (disclosed in SEC filings). These purchases can support the stock and signal perceived undervaluation. Kate Mitchell SEC Filing Anelise Angelino Sacks SEC Filing

Company insiders have been buying shares, signaling management confidence — Director Kate Mitchell purchased 2,350 shares at ~$42.48 and Director Anelise Angelino Sacks bought 2,000 shares (disclosed in SEC filings). These purchases can support the stock and signal perceived undervaluation. Neutral Sentiment: Management will present at upcoming investor conferences (Citi and Barclays on Feb 17–18), offering a platform to clarify strategy and guidance — useful for investors seeking more detail but not an immediate catalyst. Conference Announcement

Management will present at upcoming investor conferences (Citi and Barclays on Feb 17–18), offering a platform to clarify strategy and guidance — useful for investors seeking more detail but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Several sell?side firms trimmed price targets (Barclays, Citigroup, Truist, Oppenheimer) — these lower targets reduce near?term enthusiasm but many analysts retained positive ratings, leaving mixed guidance for investors. Barclays / Analyst Notes

Several sell?side firms trimmed price targets (Barclays, Citigroup, Truist, Oppenheimer) — these lower targets reduce near?term enthusiasm but many analysts retained positive ratings, leaving mixed guidance for investors. Negative Sentiment: Ralliant disclosed a roughly $1.4 billion non?cash goodwill impairment in its Test & Measurement segment and reduced FY2026 guidance — a material accounting charge and weaker outlook that hit fundamentals and triggered large analyst re?ratings. Impairment / Guidance Report

Ralliant disclosed a roughly $1.4 billion non?cash goodwill impairment in its Test & Measurement segment and reduced FY2026 guidance — a material accounting charge and weaker outlook that hit fundamentals and triggered large analyst re?ratings. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms (Levi & Korsinsky, Kessler Topaz, Block & Leviton, Kaplan Fox and others) have opened or publicized investigations into possible securities?law violations related to the impairment timing/disclosure — raising litigation, regulatory and reputational risk. Kessler Topaz PR Block & Leviton Alert

Multiple law firms (Levi & Korsinsky, Kessler Topaz, Block & Leviton, Kaplan Fox and others) have opened or publicized investigations into possible securities?law violations related to the impairment timing/disclosure — raising litigation, regulatory and reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose sharply (~+58.7% in January to ~3.75M shares), amplifying downside pressure and intraday volatility as bearish positioning increases the risk of further selling on negative headlines.

Short interest rose sharply (~+58.7% in January to ~3.75M shares), amplifying downside pressure and intraday volatility as bearish positioning increases the risk of further selling on negative headlines. Negative Sentiment: Zacks downgraded Ralliant to a “strong sell,” adding to negative analyst momentum and likely contributing to selling pressure. Zacks Note

About Ralliant

Ralliant, Inc (NYSE: RAL) is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient’s own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company’s core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

See Also

