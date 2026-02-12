Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) CEO Sells $4,020,217.02 in Stock

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) CEO James Zallie sold 33,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total value of $4,020,217.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 50,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,002,983.22. This trade represents a 40.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded down $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $118.64. 451,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.66. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $102.31 and a one year high of $141.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.85.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 10.10%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.8 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingredion

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INGR. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 100.8% in the third quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 810.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Oppenheimer set a $136.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ingredion

About Ingredion

(Get Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company’s product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.