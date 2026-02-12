Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) CEO Sells $4,020,217.02 in Stock

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) CEO James Zallie sold 33,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total value of $4,020,217.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 50,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,002,983.22. This trade represents a 40.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:INGR traded down $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $118.64. 451,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.66. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $102.31 and a one year high of $141.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.85.
Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 10.10%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.8 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INGR. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 100.8% in the third quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 810.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Oppenheimer set a $136.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.83.
Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.
The company’s product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.
