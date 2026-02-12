abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.6450, with a volume of 140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.
abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.4%
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.17.
abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is a positive change from abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.
abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile
abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation and current income by investing primarily in equity securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund’s portfolio generally comprises a diversified mix of domestic and international healthcare issuers, spanning pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, healthcare services, and related industries.
The fund employs a fundamental, research-driven approach to select investments, focusing on companies with strong balance sheets, innovative product pipelines and the potential for sustainable revenue growth.
