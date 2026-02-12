abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.6450, with a volume of 140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.4%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.17.

abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is a positive change from abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Healthcare Investors

abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC boosted its position in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 25,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation and current income by investing primarily in equity securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund’s portfolio generally comprises a diversified mix of domestic and international healthcare issuers, spanning pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, healthcare services, and related industries.

The fund employs a fundamental, research-driven approach to select investments, focusing on companies with strong balance sheets, innovative product pipelines and the potential for sustainable revenue growth.

Featured Stories

