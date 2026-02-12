Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.6667.

CBNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Capital Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Capital Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Capital Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on Capital Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capital Bancorp by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $209,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,376,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 107.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 23,379 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CBNK opened at $31.48 on Thursday. Capital Bancorp has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $520.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.36.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $62.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.12%.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments. The company offers a range of deposit products, including checking and savings, time, interest bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and credit cards.

