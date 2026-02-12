Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Roper Technologies worth $103,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,896,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,798,000 after acquiring an additional 179,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,940,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,800,222,000 after buying an additional 101,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,453,557,000 after acquiring an additional 27,386 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,553,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,273,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,064,718,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $358.46 per share, with a total value of $501,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $501,844. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $333.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.14. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $331.22 and a 1-year high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 19.44%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.81 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $507.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Melius Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $478.53.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Featured Articles

