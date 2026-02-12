Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM Shares Bought by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $10,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 40.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 40,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 281,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,855,000 after buying an additional 15,701 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 57.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 69,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 25,313 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer Daniels Midland currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $57.00.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Up 1.1%

ADM stock opened at $69.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.94. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a twelve month low of $40.98 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 11.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-4.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David R. Mcatee II acquired 7,500 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.90 per share, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $486,750. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM’s business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

