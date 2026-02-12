AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on AECOM from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of AECOM from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (up from $126.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.09.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $100.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AECOM has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $135.52.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.12). AECOM had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 2.94%.The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.180-4.890 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACM. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in AECOM by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long?term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

