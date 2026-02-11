Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $58.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Kornit Digital’s conference call:

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Company met its 2025 targets—returning to revenue growth with full?year revenue of $208.2M, positive adjusted EBITDA, ~ $24.8M ARR from AIC, and strong print demand (Q4 double?digit impressions; 11% for the year), plus ~$24M operating cash flow for FY.

Company met its 2025 targets—returning to revenue growth with full?year revenue of $208.2M, positive adjusted EBITDA, ~ from AIC, and strong print demand (Q4 double?digit impressions; 11% for the year), plus ~$24M operating cash flow for FY. The deliberate shift toward a more recurring AIC/ARR model improves long?term predictability but pressures near?term growth and profitability—management guides 2026 to low single?digit revenue growth and Q1 adjusted EBITDA margin of -10% to -4% (seasonal softness expected H1).

The deliberate shift toward a more recurring model improves long?term predictability but pressures near?term growth and profitability—management guides 2026 to low single?digit revenue growth and Q1 adjusted EBITDA margin of -10% to -4% (seasonal softness expected H1). Product momentum is accelerating— Apollo is driving bulk apparel adoption (over 40% of Apollo customers added a second system in 2025), uptime >90% in peak, and increased Atlas MAX adoption among screen printers, supporting higher system utilization and consumable demand.

Product momentum is accelerating— is driving bulk apparel adoption (over 40% of Apollo customers added a second system in 2025), uptime >90% in peak, and increased Atlas MAX adoption among screen printers, supporting higher system utilization and consumable demand. Balance sheet and capital returns are strong: cash and marketable securities of ~$491.2M, continued operating cash generation, and $27M repurchased in 2025 ( ~$167M total since 2023), giving capacity to fund AIC deployments, innovation, and selective M&A.

Kornit Digital Trading Up 20.6%

Shares of KRNT traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.18. The company had a trading volume of 989,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,955. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $30.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $769.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kornit Digital

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 117,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 277.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 24,241 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 9.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 68.9% in the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 271,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kornit Digital from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $28.50 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KRNT

Kornit Digital declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a global technology company specializing in digital textile printing solutions. Headquartered in Rosh Ha’Ayin, Israel, Kornit develops and manufactures an integrated ecosystem of industrial inkjet printers, proprietary NeoPigment inks and pretreatment systems. Its product portfolio addresses a range of applications including direct-to-garment, direct-to-fabric, digital embellishment and hybrid manufacturing, enabling businesses to produce custom apparel, sportswear, fashion and home textiles on demand.

The company’s flagship offerings include the Avalanche and Atlas series for high-volume production, as well as the Storm and Helix lines designed for mid-to-large scale operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.