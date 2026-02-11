Short Interest in Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SMIG) Increases By 278.2%

Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SMIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 75,078 shares, an increase of 278.2% from the January 15th total of 19,850 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,044 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 263,044 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,338,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 8,295 shares during the period.

Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:SMIG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.53. 167,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,411. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.86. Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.28.

Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small\u002FMid Cap Income Growth ETF (SMIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US mid and small-cap companies that selects and weights securities based on the advisers assessment. SMIG was launched on Aug 25, 2021 and is managed by AAM.

