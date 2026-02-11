SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:SPWO) Short Interest Up 240.2% in January

SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:SPWO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 22,903 shares, a growth of 240.2% from the January 15th total of 6,733 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,009 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 62,009 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 364,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 174,396 shares in the last quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 809,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,093,000 after purchasing an additional 44,677 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 32,030 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 24,978 shares during the period.

SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPWO traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.92. 65,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,676. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.84. The firm has a market cap of $117.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.67. SP Funds S&P World has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $31.34.

SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Cuts Dividend

SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a $0.0255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

The SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (SPWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P DM Ex-U.S. & EM 50/50 Shariah index. The fund tracks an index of 500 Sharia-compliant companies from developed and emerging markets outside the US. Holdings are modified market cap-weighted SPWO was launched on Dec 19, 2023 and is issued by SP Funds.

