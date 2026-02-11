FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTE) Short Interest Up 1,472.0% in January

FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 33,170 shares, a growth of 1,472.0% from the January 15th total of 2,110 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,249 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,249 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund by 8,924.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,600,000.

FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA TLTE traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,600. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.96. The company has a market cap of $325.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.65. FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund has a 12 month low of $43.81 and a 12 month high of $72.43.

FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from emerging market countries. The index underweights large-cap and growth stocks in favor of small-cap and value stocks. TLTE was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

