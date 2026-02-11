Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Element Solutions has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Element Solutions to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,655,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,458. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops and supplies highly engineered chemistries to performance-driven end markets. The company’s solutions serve customers across the electronics, energy, transportation, consumer and industrial sectors, with a particular emphasis on electronics chemicals, metal plating, and industrial coatings additives.

In the electronics market, Element Solutions provides a range of plating and surface-treatment chemistries used in the manufacture of printed circuit boards, semiconductor devices, and advanced display technologies.

