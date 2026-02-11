Short Interest in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:RFLR) Decreases By 73.1%

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:RFLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 12,385 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the January 15th total of 46,051 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,257 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 18,257 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, COFG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000.
Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA RFLR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.29. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.05.
Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF Increases Dividend
About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF
The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF (RFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims to participate in 70% of upside appreciation of US small-cap stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered three-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 8-12% on a rolling 12-month basis. RFLR was launched on Sep 17, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.