Short Interest in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:RFLR) Decreases By 73.1%

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:RFLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 12,385 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the January 15th total of 46,051 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,257 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, COFG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RFLR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.29. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.05.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF Increases Dividend

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0626 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF (RFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims to participate in 70% of upside appreciation of US small-cap stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered three-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 8-12% on a rolling 12-month basis. RFLR was launched on Sep 17, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

