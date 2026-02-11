American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.78, but opened at $54.40. American Woodmark shares last traded at $59.3450, with a volume of 63,165 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

American Woodmark Stock Down 13.9%

The company has a market cap of $862.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.73.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $394.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.62 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 930,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,118,000 after acquiring an additional 32,832 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2,117.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 400,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,727,000 after acquiring an additional 382,291 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 7.3% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 391,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,898,000 after acquiring an additional 26,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 367,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor of kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities in North America. The company designs, builds and ships cabinetry products for a broad range of residential customers, including new-home builders, professional remodelers and specialty dealers. Its portfolio encompasses framed and frameless cabinet lines, along with accessory products such as mouldings, panels and hardware components. American Woodmark’s products are sold under the American Woodmark and Waypoint Living Spaces brands through a diversified network of home centers, independent dealers and direct-to-builder channels.

Headquartered in Winchester, Virginia, American Woodmark was founded in 1980 and has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

