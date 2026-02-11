Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.07, but opened at $14.00. Stora Enso Oyj shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 202 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Stora Enso Oyj Trading Up 5.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 3.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj is a Finland?based provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden construction and paper. The company draws on centuries of forest industry experience and leverages sustainable practices to produce a wide array of products, including paperboard for consumer goods, specialty papers for printing and publishing, and pulp for industrial applications. Its portfolio also encompasses wood products such as cross-laminated timber, sawn timber and building components, designed to meet growing demand for environmentally friendly construction materials.

Formed through the 1998 merger of Swedish mining and forestry giant Stora and Finnish paper maker Enso, Stora Enso combines deep heritage with ongoing investments in innovation.

