Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.330-0.366 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Dassault Systemes also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.673-1.818 EPS.

Dassault Systemes Stock Down 21.0%

DASTY stock traded down $5.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.20. 311,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,325. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Dassault Systemes has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.88.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Dassault Systemes had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 18.52%.Dassault Systemes has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.673-1.818 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.330-0.366 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dassault Systemes will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Dassault Systemes to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Key Dassault Systemes News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dassault Systemes this week:

Positive Sentiment: Full?year revenue growth and cloud transition — Dassault reported FY?2025 revenue of €6.24B (up ~4% constant currency) with recurring revenue up 6% and subscriptions +11% as clients shift to cloud offerings, which supports longer?term recurring revenue stability. Article Title

Full?year revenue growth and cloud transition — Dassault reported FY?2025 revenue of €6.24B (up ~4% constant currency) with recurring revenue up 6% and subscriptions +11% as clients shift to cloud offerings, which supports longer?term recurring revenue stability. Positive Sentiment: FY?2026 guidance (EPS and revenue) marginally constructive — Management set FY?2026 EPS guidance of €1.673–1.818 and revenue guidance of €7.4–7.6B, which is in line with or slightly above consensus revenue expectations, providing some comfort on full?year targets.

FY?2026 guidance (EPS and revenue) marginally constructive — Management set FY?2026 EPS guidance of €1.673–1.818 and revenue guidance of €7.4–7.6B, which is in line with or slightly above consensus revenue expectations, providing some comfort on full?year targets. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate release: Q4 +1% revenue and 2026 growth outlook — The company’s press release flagged modest Q4 revenue growth (+1%) and initiated 2026 revenue guidance of +3–5%, reinforcing the management view of steady but slow top?line growth. Article Title

Corporate release: Q4 +1% revenue and 2026 growth outlook — The company’s press release flagged modest Q4 revenue growth (+1%) and initiated 2026 revenue guidance of +3–5%, reinforcing the management view of steady but slow top?line growth. Negative Sentiment: Weak Q1?2026 sales guidance — Management gave Q1 EPS guidance of €0.330–0.366 but issued Q1 revenue guidance of roughly €1.5–1.6B versus a consensus near €2.0B, a sharp short?term revenue miss that likely drove the immediate share weakness.

Weak Q1?2026 sales guidance — Management gave Q1 EPS guidance of €0.330–0.366 but issued Q1 revenue guidance of roughly €1.5–1.6B versus a consensus near €2.0B, a sharp short?term revenue miss that likely drove the immediate share weakness. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly EPS slight miss — Reported Q4 EPS of €0.46, missing consensus by €0.01; while small, the miss combined with weak near?term revenue guidance amplified investor concern about momentum.

Quarterly EPS slight miss — Reported Q4 EPS of €0.46, missing consensus by €0.01; while small, the miss combined with weak near?term revenue guidance amplified investor concern about momentum. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction coverage — Major outlets noted the guidance and weak sales commentary, reporting that shares slumped on the guidance miss and weaker operating profit trends. Article Title

Market reaction coverage — Major outlets noted the guidance and weak sales commentary, reporting that shares slumped on the guidance miss and weaker operating profit trends. Negative Sentiment: Spike in short interest — Short interest rose sharply in January (a ~427% increase in reported short positions between mid? and end?January), which can add downward pressure and increase volatility if sentiment remains negative.

Dassault Systemes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes is a France-based software company that develops solutions for 3D design, digital mock-up and product lifecycle management (PLM). Founded as a technology spin-off from Dassault Aviation in 1981, the company is headquartered near Paris and has grown into a global provider of engineering and business software used to model, simulate and manage products and processes across their lifecycles. Its platforms and applications are aimed at enabling digital continuity from ideation and design through manufacturing, operation and service.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, which integrates applications for computer-aided design (CAD), simulation, data management and collaboration.

Featured Stories

