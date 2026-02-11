Zacks Research Upgrades Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD) to “Strong-Buy”

Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Gold.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold (c-)” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Gold.com from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Roth Mkm set a $60.00 price objective on Gold.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Gold.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Gold.com Price Performance

Gold.com stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.33. The company had a trading volume of 564,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.21. Gold.com has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.49 and a beta of 0.41.

Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. Gold.com had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold.com

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gold.com during the fourth quarter worth about $15,790,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gold.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,644,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Gold.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,505,000. Simcoe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gold.com during the 4th quarter valued at $3,134,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,588,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gold.com

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers various ancillary services, including financing, storage, consignment, logistics, and various customized financial programs; and designs and produces minted silver products.

