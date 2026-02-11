Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Consider – February 11th

Upstart, Tempus AI, and BigBear.ai are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Artificial intelligence stocks” are shares of companies whose primary business involves developing, manufacturing, or providing AI technologies and services—or those that derive a significant portion of revenue from deploying AI (for example, chipmakers, cloud providers, software firms, and AI-driven platforms). To investors, these stocks are typically seen as growth-oriented and often more volatile, with performance tied to AI adoption, technological leadership, and regulatory or ethical developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.
Upstart (UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.
Tempus AI (TEM)
Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
BigBear.ai (BBAI)
BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.
