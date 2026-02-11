Defense Stocks Worth Watching – February 11th

Rocket Lab, GE Aerospace, and Boeing are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, or provide services for military and homeland security needs—such as weapons systems, aircraft, satellites, cybersecurity, and logistics for government clients. Investors often view them as relatively defensive because they can deliver steady revenue from long-term government contracts, though returns are influenced by defense budgets, geopolitical tensions, and regulatory or political risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

