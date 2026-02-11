Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Rating Increased to Hold at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.05.
Palantir Technologies Trading Down 3.6%
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies
In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 19,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,969,375.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,435,312.50. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $197,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,409,430. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,023,844 shares of company stock worth $167,455,085. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 778.7% during the 3rd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,187,000 after buying an additional 54,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,043,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194,216 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $550,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 75.3% during the third quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 938,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,923,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies
Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and guidance showed continued very strong growth (revenue and EPS beats; accelerating commercial adoption), giving bulls fresh evidence the AI/analytics flywheel is working. What’s next for Palantir after its blockbuster Q4 earnings?
- Positive Sentiment: Palantir extended/expanded a multi?year partnership with Airbus (Skywise), demonstrating commercial traction in aviation and adding a notable enterprise customer to its roster. Palantir Extends Partnership With Airbus
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts are upgrading coverage after the quarter — Daiwa upgraded to Buy (with a ~$180 PT) and other shops issued constructive notes, lending support that the beat wasn’t a one?off. Daiwa Capital Upgrades Palantir Stock to Buy
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry coverage is focusing on Palantir’s evolution into a broader enterprise AI player — positive long term but flagged as carrying valuation and execution risk in the near term. Can Palantir Navigate Today’s AI-Driven Enterprise Landscape?
- Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street price targets and notes are mixed — upgrades coexist with some PT cuts and reminders that PLTR’s valuation is high versus peers, leaving investor sentiment split. Wall Street sets Palantir stock price for the next 12 months
- Negative Sentiment: Insiders have sold roughly $9M of PLTR stock so far in 2026, fueling concerns about near?term profit?taking after the rally. Here’s how much Palantir insiders have dumped in PLTR shares in 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Prominent bearish calls surfaced — Michael Burry publicly suggested a much lower target and bearish charting, which can accelerate downside momentum among short?term traders. Michael Burry issues ultra-bearish stock price target for Palantir
- Negative Sentiment: Despite deals and beats, broad tech/AI profit?taking and early session weakness left PLTR trading down as investors await macro data and further earnings clarity. Tech Stocks Look Pressured Early on Wednesday
About Palantir Technologies
Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.
Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.
