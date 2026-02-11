Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Raised to $236.00 at Mizuho

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $207.00 to $236.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $143.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Biogen from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Biogen from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.89.

Biogen stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.44. 323,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,193. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.16. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $202.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. Biogen had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.250-16.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.83, for a total transaction of $531,547.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,232.69. This represents a 24.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 417.9% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 64.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 100.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Q4 beat and raised FY?2026 guidance — Biogen reported EPS and revenue above expectations and set FY?2026 EPS guidance of $15.25–$16.25, which underpins the bullish analyst responses and near?term re?rating.

Priority review for subcutaneous Leqembi — The BLA for a subcutaneous formulation of Leqembi received priority review, which could materially expand the Alzheimer's franchise if approved.

Major analyst price?target upgrades — Several firms boosted targets after the results and pipeline news, including Mizuho to $236 (large upside), Goldman Sachs to $231, Canaccord to $230 and Citigroup to $215, supporting further upside expectations.

Pipeline diversification (lupus, SMA) improves long?term optionality but is not immediate revenue — Management flagged advances outside Alzheimer's that matter over multiple years rather than quarters.

Some analysts remain cautious — A number of shops lifted targets but kept neutral/hold stances, signaling ongoing debate about valuation even after the beat.

Short?interest data appears inconsistent in recent feeds (reported "increase" showing zero shares), so there's no clear short?covering push evident from available data.

Insider selling — Director/executive Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares at roughly $199.83 on Feb. 9, trimming her position ~25%, which some investors view as a modest negative signal.

Legacy franchise and execution risk — Analysts caution that pressure on the MS portfolio and the challenge of scaling Leqembi access/commercialization could cap near?term upside.

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company’s marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

