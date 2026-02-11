BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (CII) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.141 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Down 0.3%

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $23.06. 43,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,622. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $26.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.15.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (NYSE: CII) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company organized in 1993 that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated senior secured floating-rate loans (commonly referred to as bank loans), high-yield corporate debt, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and other credit instruments. In order to enhance returns, the fund may employ leverage through borrowings and derivative exposures.

The fund’s portfolio construction emphasizes credit quality, yield generation and risk management.

