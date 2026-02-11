Zacks Research Downgrades Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) to Hold

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MAMA. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Mama’s Creations from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Maxim Group set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Mama’s Creations from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Mama’s Creations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Shares of Mama’s Creations stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $15.23. The company had a trading volume of 75,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,135. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Mama’s Creations has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.10 million, a P/E ratio of 138.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.21 million. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 16.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mama’s Creations will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations during the second quarter worth $87,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Mama’s Creations during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mama’s Creations during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products. Its brands include MamaMancini’s, Creative Salads, and The Olive Branch. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

