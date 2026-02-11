Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.6950 and last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 23219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Danske upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Norsk Hydro ASA to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25.

Norsk Hydro ASA is a Norwegian industrial company with a primary focus on aluminum production and renewable energy. Established in 1905, the company has grown from its roots in fertilizer manufacturing to become one of the world’s largest integrated aluminum producers. Its operations span the full value chain, including bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum production, and downstream processing of rolled and extruded products.

In addition to its aluminum business, Hydro maintains a significant portfolio of hydropower assets to support its energy-intensive processes.

