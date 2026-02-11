Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 917 and last traded at GBX 910, with a volume of 111894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 898.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Trading Up 1.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £752.90 million, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 817.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 755.71.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trust aims to achieve capital growth through investment in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and the Indian Sub-continent. The portfolio contains companies which have been identified as offering the potential for long-term capital appreciation, irrespective of whether they comprise part of any index. Country and sector weightings are a consequence of the index agnostic approach to stock selection. In constructing the equity portfolio a spread of risk is achieved by diversification and the portfolio will typically consist of between 40–120 companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Horizon Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.