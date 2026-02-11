Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.36, but opened at $6.98. Sasol shares last traded at $7.0550, with a volume of 1,139,235 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SSL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sasol in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sasol in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sasol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sasol currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Sasol alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sasol

Sasol Trading Up 5.0%

Institutional Trading of Sasol

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average is $6.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sasol by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sasol by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Sasol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sasol by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 835,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 285,807 shares during the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sasol

(Get Free Report)

Sasol Limited is an integrated energy and chemical company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company’s core operations encompass the conversion of natural gas, coal and heavy hydrocarbons into liquid fuels and a wide array of chemical products. Sasol leverages proprietary Fischer-Tropsch and gas-to-liquids (GTL) technologies to deliver cleaner-burning diesel, jet fuel and naphtha, alongside solvents, surfactants and specialty polymers for industrial and consumer applications.

In addition to its GTL business, Sasol operates downstream facilities for the manufacture of alpha olefins, ethylene, propylene and other base-chemical intermediates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.