iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.17 and last traded at $61.1680, with a volume of 65790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.60.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day moving average is $54.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 369.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46,071 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure equity market performance in the global emerging markets. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

