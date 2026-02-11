BHP Group (LON:BHP) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,717 and last traded at GBX 2,714, with a volume of 1495118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,639.

BHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,300 to GBX 2,400 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 2,100.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,368.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,157.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £138.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.84.

We are a world-leading resources company, focused on the resources the world needs to grow and decarbonise. Copper for renewable energy. Potash for sustainable farming. Iron ore and metallurgical coal for the steel needed for global infrastructure and the energy transition.

A resources mix for today and for the future.

Our strategy is to deliver long-term value and returns through the cycle. We aim to do this through owning a portfolio of world class assets with exposure to highly attractive commodities that benefit from the mega-trends playing out in the world around us, by operating them exceptionally well, by maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and through being industry leaders in sustainability and the creation of social value.

We are a global business with over 9,000 suppliers around the world, many of which are small to medium-sized businesses that are local to our assets.

