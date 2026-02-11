Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SKIL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Skillsoft in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Skillsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.
Skillsoft Price Performance
Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.39. Skillsoft had a negative net margin of 26.02% and a positive return on equity of 40.31%. The company had revenue of $129.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Skillsoft will post -11.31 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Skillsoft by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 42.6% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skillsoft by 286.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 29,914 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Skillsoft Company Profile
Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) is a leading provider of corporate digital learning solutions designed to help organizations develop skills and drive performance. The company offers a range of cloud-based learning platforms and content libraries that cover technical training, leadership development, compliance, and productivity applications. Skillsoft’s flagship platform, Percipio, delivers micro-learning modules, video tutorials, books and audiobooks, hands-on labs and simulations, and practice assessments within a unified interface that can be accessed on desktop or mobile devices.
Skillsoft’s content spans IT certification preparation, software development, cloud computing, cybersecurity, project management, and a variety of professional skills such as communication, management and sales.
