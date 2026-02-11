Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

WHR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $85.43.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

NYSE WHR opened at $91.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.37. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $111.96.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.04%.Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.57 EPS. Whirlpool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whirlpool

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 2,391,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,505,000 after purchasing an additional 221,564 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,299,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,208,000 after acquiring an additional 63,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,472,000 after purchasing an additional 29,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at $71,595,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 617,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,499,000 after purchasing an additional 183,496 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whirlpool

(Get Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, with a product portfolio that spans major categories such as laundry, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing and small electrics. Headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the company designs, produces and distributes its appliances through a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities, joint ventures and third-party partners. Whirlpool serves both retail and professional markets, offering products under its flagship Whirlpool brand as well as several well-known names including Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Brastemp and Consul.

In its laundry segment, Whirlpool provides top- and front-load washing machines, dryers and combination units designed to balance energy efficiency, capacity and convenience.

Read More

